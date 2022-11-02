I read the recent conspiracy theory letter from Rep. Anita Burroughs with amusement. Is this her turn at a right wing conspiracy theory ala Hillary Clinton? Free Staters to the left of us, Free Staters to the right. It is amazing what politicians will come up with during a campaign when they have no issues to run on.
During this campaign, Democrats have labeled most all of their Republican opponents as “Free Staters” The bogeyman tactic I call it. You have to create a target to rail against if there are no serious issues that you can run on. But are there 45 Free Staters in the legislature? I have been labeled a Free Stater during the campaign as have many Republicans. Forty-five representatives who have the legislature by the throat? Is there a Free Stater caucus that I missed the meeting notice about? Is the honorable Gene Chandler a Free Stater also?
How many of you who are trying to make ends meet due to this Democrat-created inflation are worried about who or how many legislators call themselves Free Staters? How many of you have had that conversation around the dinner table or are you talking about food, gas and heating costs?
The writer does mention one substantive issue — Education Freedom Accounts. She unfortunately falls into talking points repetition rather than factual information. It is a right-wing (ala Hillary Clinton again) initiative to dismantle public schools? Look at the polls, at elections in Virginia and around the country to see who is driving these programs. It is parents. Parents who have seen what is going on in their child’s education during shut downs, parents whose child is struggling and needs an education option that better meets their needs. We are failing the future for too many children.
