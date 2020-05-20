To the editor:
Rep. Jerry Knirk’s recent column accusing me of lying about the county budget discussions is bizarre. Almost two months after the budget was passed, he feels it necessary to attack me.
Rep. Knirk ended it by saying that the truth matters. Well, here are some facts:
1. The 2019 county budget was $33.2 million, but the actual expenditures were $30,719,049. Thus, they spent almost $2.5 million less than budgeted.
2. The proposed budget being discussed was over $4 million more than was spent last year.
On March 19 after hearing others discuss the virus crisis and its impact as a means of justifying a major cut to the proposed deed archival restoration project, I made the motion to use the 2019 budget expenditure amount for the 2020 budget. It would have resulted in no tax increase but still provided for increased 2020 spending. It passed on a bipartisan vote.
I spent that next weekend working on the 2019 budget. To what was actually spent in 2019, I added what I thought might be priorities for 2020, including a domestic violence prosecutor and salary analysis. I emailed this proposed budget to the delegation as a starting point for discussion.
Unfortunately, the Democratic majority ignored my work. At the next meeting, they immediately moved to reconsider the budget and voted along party lines to increase the budget for 2020, resulting in a 6.8 percent tax increase. These same Democrat representatives also voted for a state budget (later vetoed) with a massive spending increase, state income tax and capital gains tax.
Rep. Knirk stated that it is a false equivalence when I compared the 2020 budget with 2019 actual spending. Perhaps the representative is not very experienced in budgeting, but comparing the prior year's spending to a proposed budget is an important tool in budgeting. It is too bad that Rep. Knirk and others are not interested in the fact that county spending for 2020 is 13 percent higher that was spent last year and 18 percent more than 2018. This is unsustainable.
Rep. Knirk said my comparison of county government to businesses was another false equivalence. What do you think? Should governments operate more like businesses? Should governments be concerned with spending, efficiency, priorities, customers (aka taxpayers)? Have you noticed that our county government has continued to spend with disregard to the current health crisis and what is happening to county businesses and citizens? There is a simple reason — they can just rely on your tax dollars.
At our final budget meeting, Rep. Comeau (R-Brookfield) eloquently stated that at this time of crisis, we should put politics aside. Well, Rep. Knirk evidently does not want to do that. So be it. He and his fellow Democrats will have to justify their championing of the 2020 county budget and tax increase to their constituents.
Glenn Cordelli, representative
Tuftonboro
Log In
