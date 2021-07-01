To the editor:
The budget signed into law last week is a huge win for all of New Hampshire. Republicans have delivered an historic budget that cuts taxes while reducing state spending. Did I say tax cuts? Yes, approximately $1 billion over the next decade!
Here is just a partial list of what is accomplished in the budget:
• Phase out of the Interest and Dividends tax over 5 years
• Cut the state education property tax by $100 million to provide direct property tax relief in 2023
• Reduces the Rooms and Meals tax
• Cuts business taxes
• Over 30,000 small business will be exempt from tax filings
• Increases funds returned to cities and towns
• Creates Education Freedom Accounts to provide education options for low and middle income families
• Provides $35 million to school districts with low income families
• Enables school districts to form special education high risk insurance pools to cover unbudgeted costs
• Prohibits discrimination based on the teaching of Critical Race Theory
• Bans later term abortions
• Increases mental health funding
• Revamps the process for state of emergency declarations
The list just goes on and on. I do not understand why every Carroll County Democrat legislator voted against this outstanding budget that will benefit every N.H. resident.
Republicans promised to cut taxes and deliver a responsible budget. Well, we delivered what some have called the best budget in memory. But we will not rest on our achievements. We will continue to work to make New Hampshire the best state in the nation.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli
Tuftonboro
