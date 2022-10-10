There have been many myths circulated about the concept of providing parents with education options for their own children other than the local public school. A recent letter again repeated some of these myths and the notion that providing options for families will destroy pubic education. Where in the nation has this happened? These opponents need to stop with the false talking points and deal with facts.
First, the the last school year the enrollment decline in the Governor Wentworth School District was 104 students. Twenty-three left for Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) and 81 left for other reasons.
Why is it that those students leaving for EFAs will destroy public education but the other 81 are never mentioned? Any reason for leaving other than finding a better education is evidently fine for education freedom opponents. I'll note that when any student leaves there is no impact on the local funds (over $16,000 per student) which will continue to the district even though they no longer have that student to educate.
State funding is sent to schools from the state Education Trust Fund which draws funds from numerous sources. According to the N.H. Legislation Budget Assistant, the trust fund in 2022 had revenue of approximately $89 million over budget and that it is safe to assume there will be sufficient funds through the 2022-23 school year. The EFA program is not draining the trust fund from which state funds are provided to public schools. No N.H. public school has ever received less state funding because of any school choice program. To say it does ignore the facts.
If our children are the future, then we need to make sure they get the education they need to succeed. Otherwise, we are failing the future.
