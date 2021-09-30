To the editor:
Last week this paper printed an irresponsible attack by Carroll County Democrats — not on Republicans this time — but on the heroic county staff at the county Mountain View Community nursing home.
Last year, these same staff members proved their dedication when there were no vaccines. They daily showed their caring and compassion for the residents during the pandemic. Weren’t we all praising them for continuing to do their job while most of us could be safe at home using zoom?
To put things in prospective, it should noted that since the start of the pandemic there have only been four residents of the nursing home with COVID. There has been just one death and that resident was admitted shortly before their passing with serious health issues.
Now some of those same heroes we were praising for their dedication want to exercise their individual right not to take a vaccine. It is not proper for anyone to pre-judge their personal reasons for doing so.
And the Democrat response is to attack. They criticize the county commissioners for defending their staff. They have made no final decisions because the federal rules have not even been issued yet. The Democrats also raise a shameful red herring of the Holyoke, Mass., veterans’ home which suffered many deaths.
They fail to include the facts: the deaths occurred at the beginning of the pandemic and the cause was found to be mismanagement and staffing shortages. The Democrats evidently are not concerned about possible staffing shortages at our nursing home, but the county commissioners have to be concerned about that issue.
Instead, the Democrats retreat to their failed playbook; threats of tax increases. County Democrats should be defending and honoring the heroic staff at the nursing home rather than attacking them.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli
Tuftonboro
