To the editor:
A recent letter from Susan Raymond accused Republicans of blocking legislation, but it is the opposite of what has happened since the legislature shut down in March.
1. Republicans wanted to finish our legislative work and were promised a seat at the table in determining the schedule for the rest of the session and for how committee work would be conducted. That did not happen.
2. The Speaker established a Committee on Continuity when the legislative shutdown happened. The committee met once by phone in March. There were no further meetings. Republican leadership had draft legislative calendars ready to negotiate with the Speaker but never had the chance to present them.
3. The Speaker instructed committee chairs to develop a list of priority bills in consultation with the ranking Republican committee member but in many cases there was no consultation and the list became became omnibus or “Christmas tree” massive bills in the Senate. One was 100 pages long.
4. One of the most striking displays of Democrat partisan voting will hurt our businesses and economic recovery. Because of the loss of state revenue due to the pandemic an automatic business tax increase has been triggered and is scheduled for January. Just what we don’t need as businesses try to recover. The Republicans tried multiple times to freeze this tax increase but were blocked each time by the Democrat majority.
Republicans attended the final House session on June 30. We defended our principles and you. We refused to get railroaded by the Democratic majority and their political scheme to force passage of the Christmas tree bills. Due to their majority, we were unable to stop passage. Their scheme, however, will fail with our governor’s red pen. I hope that you will remember this at the ballot box.
Glenn Cordelli
State Representative District 4
Tuftonboro
