To the editor:
We have Spectrum internet and Roadrunner addresses. We preregistered for vaccinations within 15 minutes on the Friday, Jan. 22. We received email acknowledging our preregistration.
Almost all of our friends received another email, and registered. Many have had their first shots and others were immediately scheduled for their vaccinations. We did not receive anything, not even in our “junk” mail. We called 211 for assistance Tuesday.
The person we spoke to had no idea why we hadn’t received the registration email. They asked us to wait to see if the email would arrive. We received nothing; we again called 211 and talked to a very informed person, who said we should have received the registration email.
He asked for our email addresses. When we gave him our Roadrunner addresses he immediately told us that Spectrum had “blocked” the registration emails to Roadrunner users. He then sent us the registration email directly and we registered. We are scheduled out into late March. We called several friends with Roadrunner addresses, and they told us they had not received the registration email. We explained what we were told by the state vaccination group and suggested they call 211.
I have seen no acknowledgment by Spectrum of this. I would think that if they did have a problem they should have notified users of it and rectified the situation. Yet I have had other Roadrunner issues this year, which were denied by Spectrum yet verified by an independent IT expert.
When he called and questioned Spectrum they denied that the problem was theirs and blamed Microsoft. Yet after the call our email was reinstated within an hour. Maybe it’s time to change to Gmail and hope for some competition for Spectrum in our location?
Glenn Ashworth
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.