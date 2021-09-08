To the editor:
What’s in a name? Contrary to Shakespeare’s usage of the phrase, frequently a lot more than some folks realize.
While checking on the time of the Jackson 9/11 silent walk observance this year, I saw that it is named the “Freedom Walk”. But this name hit a nerve in me. I was unfortunate to have lost five co-employees who were traveling on planes on 9/11 in 2001, when they were crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania by Islamic terrorists.
The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history. Many first responders have since died as a result of their unselfish efforts to save others during and after that fatal day.
I met the wife and children of one of my co-employees after the attack and heard their story of having said goodbye to their father and spouse the night before and planning on seeing them at the end of the next day, after they returned from their business flights. One of the younger children said “now I’ll never see my daddy again”.
We planted a Memorial garden with a brass plaque that had the names of all those employees killed that day. Many of us took turns weeding and watering that garden in their remembrance.
Jackson has held a very respectful walk on 9/11 silently circling the main section of town. It has always been led by some of those who had close connections to the events of that tragic terrorist attack, as well as our police and first responders.
A large American flag is ceremoniously unfolded and carried by those joining the walk and refolded at the end. There is a pledge of allegiance and someone leads or sings the National Anthem. I haven’t missed one and I promised myself as long as I could walk, I’d be there. But this walk should not be called a “Freedom Walk.”
Just like we wouldn’t call Memorial Day “Freedom Day”. I don’t even understand how this name came about, as it is a Memorial Walk. It is meant to remember all those who were killed and those who died trying to save people on that tragic day 20 years ago. Sometimes a name has more meaning than we realize.
Glenn Ashworth
Jackson
