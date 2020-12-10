To the editor:
We have constantly been told that President Donald Trump lies. Paraphrasing the recent editorial by the senior management of The Conway Daily Sun, joining the fray that Trump lies, in addition, alleges he created chaos and has shown little character.
I believe it’s past time to look at President-elect Joe Biden as to his character and honesty.
For starters he stated “SOB they fired him” in a TV interview. Tell us what that means.
As the ongoing veil of secrecy over the Biden family’s interaction with Ukraine and other governments is pried from the participants, such as his son’s emails, it casts a deep cloud on his honesty and character.
When President Trump inquired into these matters he was accused of seeking political gain by the corrupt politicians. This allegation evolved into the failed fabricated impeachment of President Trump.
Our entire congressional delegation supported this failed effort casting the same shadow over their honesty and character. Regrettably the openly biased media and social platforms refuse to address this issue.
Most destructive to the security of our country and threat to our Constitution was the Obama administration’s attempt to keep Donald Trump from being elected and once elected keep him from office.
They engaged two federal agencies responsible to protect us from foreign adversaries, the FBI and other intelligence agencies, violating their charter and unleashing them to spy on candidate/elected Trump.
Their goal was to carry out their attempt to overthrow our basic constitutional concepts of governing. Records of Oval Office meetings with then Vice President Biden in attendance highlight the determination of the Obama administration to achieve their stated goals.
The willingness of Biden to remain silent letting these destructive efforts to proceed unchallenged brings into question his honesty and character, thus his qualification to be president.
George Howard
Jackson
