The Democrats, with a few exceptions, have gone completely insane in their pursuit of destroying America and replacing it with a bizarre socialist dictatorship. One that prioritizes illegal immigration, transgenderism, intolerance, racial divisions, indoctrination in schools and weaponization of government against conservatives.
No one with a rational brain could support open borders where freeloaders, criminals, human traffickers and drug dealers can pour into our country by the millions unless destruction of America is their goal.
Is it any wonder the radical left hates MAGA? MAGA means Make America Great Again, and it's obvious they desire the opposite.
When my wife immigrated to this country in the 1960s, she had to wait over half a year to obtain the proper documents and prove she had a place to live, a job and a sponsor as well as a complete physical with X-rays and prove that she would not be dependent on the government.
Immigration is important to our country but it should be done legally.
The charges against former President Donald Trump are absurd. Why wasn't Bill Clinton prosecuted for the numerous rape charges against him and his paying off Paula Jones?
Why wasn't Hillary Clinton prosecuted for deleting classified emails? Why wasn't President Joe Biden prosecuted for setting his son up in lucrative positions in foreign countries and receiving kickbacks?
Why wasn't Vice President Kamala Harris prosecuted for saying that the deadly riots in 2020 should continue? This is what happens in dictatorships and as a result the United States will not be in a position to lecture other countries about authoritarian governments.
In my home state of Wyoming, the state's biggest embarrassment Rep. Liz Cheney lost in a landslide to a true Republican patriot Harriet Hageman and hopefully in 2024 a strong Republican like former Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis can win the presidency and perhaps save the United States of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.