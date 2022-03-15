To the editor:

Thank you to the 360 Bartlett voters who allowed me to retain my selectman's seat in the town of Bartlett. To the others, I will try to earn your support.

Thank you to all my supporters who made calls, stood out in the cold holding signs and generally talked about my efforts on behalf of the citizens of Bartlett.

I am truly humbled to be elected to another term as your selectman and will continue to do my very best on your behalf.

Gene G. Chandler

Bartlett 

