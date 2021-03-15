To the editor:
The letter from Ms. Laura Slitt in the Feb. 25, 2021, edition regarding the billboard on U.S. Route 302 in Glen needs a reply. Ms. Slitt implies that since she called the selectmen's office at least three times, that the selectmen should have compelled the property owner to remove the political signs from the billboard.
The selectmen enforce the town's ordinances consistently, fairly and equitably. If a violation is reported and is in fact a violation, the selectmen will enforce the town's ordinances. Calling our office three times does not constitute nor make a violation. Whether one likes the material on the sign in question is immaterial to the discussion.
Many years ago, the N.H. Supreme Court ruled that these types of political signs are constitutionally allowed and the selectmen of Bartlett take an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws of the State of New Hampshire and no number of phone calls from Ms. Slitt is going to change that.
We do thank Ms. Slitt for the information that she plans on tearing the billboard down and have passed that information on to the police department in order to shorten their investigation.
Board of Selectmen
Gene G. Chandler
Vicki L. Garland
August D. Vincent
