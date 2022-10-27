I recently attended a reunion in Myrtle Beach. The reunion was for my Marine Corps Battalion, 3/26, from our time in Vietnam. I was happily surprised to run into my platoon commander, Frank McCarthy.
I had severed under his leadership from February to June in 1967, when he was shot during a hill battle, and medivaced out. In my two tours in Vietnam I’d never served under a better combat leader. He was the rare type of leader who led from the front and took good care of his men. He took a platoon of green recruits and turned them into a very effective fighting force.
While at the reunion we had a chance to talk. He informed me of his plans to run for state representative in his beloved New Hampshire. He was told me of the plans he had for your beautiful state and her people. His plans for proposed legislation would help all of your people, regardless of financial standing, through these difficult times.
I couldn’t help but wish we had such leaders here in Pennsylvania.
Frank McCarthy is a man of impeccable integrity and honor: traits rare in society these days. He will do a remarkable job of helping lead New Hampshire through the pitfalls we all face and onto a brighter future for all your citizens. I sincerely hope that you will put this natural leader into your state legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.