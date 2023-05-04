I am writing in response to an article on the front page of the Conway Sun on April 21 where the land use committee of Carroll County is considering allowing a (non profit) private company to put a housing development on 100 acres of some of Carroll County’s prime farmland near the county complex.
This land, according to the Carroll County Extension Service, is some of the best soil in the state. This soil has been cultivated and developed for more than 100 years. This property was once referred to as the county farm and I think it should still be.
I believe that the idea to give it away is wrong. This is county-owned property owned by the tax-paying citizens of the county — and the citizens should have a say.
This decision should not be decided by three commissioners and three delegation members or even the entire delegation. When does a private company get the chance to develop free property? This would be a sweetheart deal.
In 2014, I lost my daughter to a drug overdose, so I know the devastation that comes from addiction. I understand that recovery programs are very important and that companies that provide this support do a lot of good.
However, companies that do this work do it at a high cost to the addicted: the insurance companies, charitable organizations, etc. There is a lot of money in the business whether it be non-profit or for-profit, and if it is non-profit, more than likely there would be no taxation.
I think a better use would be to lease some of it to an agricultural company chosen by a competitive bidding process. The land could be used to grow crops such as vegetables, corn, berries or even Christmas trees.
It could also be used to graze cattle or other livestock. This property can produce more than a couple bales of hay.
If this deal goes through, this land would be changed forever and the county could end up holding the bag.
