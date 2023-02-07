To the editor:
I was hoping this whole meter idea was going to go away, but apparently it isn’t. So, as a Mount Washington Valley resident for 47 years (10 in the Conways), I’m putting in my 2 cents.
Imagine if all of the valley’s towns decided to charge for parking? I live in Tamworth. What if we charged for the Barnstormers, The Remick Farm, the Distillery, the Cook Memorial Library, the Other Bakery, our popular farmer’s market, our rivers, lakes, trails and hiking? We wouldn’t do that, because we want people from out of town to visit here and help support our businesses. We are proud to share our beautiful town!
I’ve stayed quiet over the $20 parking fees at the three canoe launches, but I think that is very wrong, too. We should all be able to enjoy the Saco River, the picnic areas, the walking trails in East Conway, the tennis and basketball courts at Davis Park. With the fees, you are simply providing a way to keep the parks and playgrounds quieter. It’s really very sad.
While I’m at it, Leavitt’s Bakery and Settlers Green’s art murals are so creative and beautiful. They help keep the uniqueness in the valley! Please change the ordinance, or make a special exception like you did for Market Basket.
Selectmen, remember that you were elected to represent the people in your town. You are not listening to them. You’re just causing more reason for lawsuits, anger and loss of business. I don’t think you have considered all the ramifications in your decision making. Please keep the special character that North Conway has that we, as MWV residents, are so proud of.
Gail Marrone
Tamworth
