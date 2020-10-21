To the editor:
Before you cast your ballot by absentee ballot or at the polls on Nov. 3, ask yourself if you know where the candidates stand on the issues you care about.
Anita Burroughs, running for re-election for state representative for Jackson, Bartlett and Hart’s Location, has been clear and transparent in terms of where she stands on the issues.
She supports a woman’s right to choose and has been endorsed by the national organization for pro-choice candidates, Emily’s List.
Mr. Gilmore, where do you stand on women’s reproductive rights? Anita believes that the governor disenfranchised N.H. voters by vetoing a record 79 bills in 2019/20, many of which had been passed by a bi-partisan vote (including Republican majorities in the House and Senate). Mr. Gilmore, do you support the governor’s actions with respect to these vetoes?
Rep. Burroughs has consistently voted to support bills that promote sustainable, clean energy and which will create thousands of jobs in New Hampshire. Mr. Gilmore, do you stand with the governor, who has routinely opposed clean energy legislation, including one to increase the limit on how much renewable energy towns and businesses can generate themselves and use to save money?
And finally, do you support an increase in the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour as does Rep. Burroughs, or do you subscribe to the belief that such an increase would irreparably harm N.H. small businesses?
We as voters have a right to know where our candidates stand and how they will represent our families and our communities’ interests over the next two years.
The coronavirus has made it irresponsible to have a face-to-face debate this election cycle and I understand that this is the responsible decision to make by you and Anita. I would hope that you could reply to my questions publicly with another letter to the editor of The Conway Daily Sun soon.
Gail F. Paine
Intervale
