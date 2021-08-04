To the editor:
Special thanks to the members of Bartlett Congregational Church for bringing Rev. Pojen Lee in as a guest pastor for six weeks. Last week’s message was so inspirational and Pojen attracted over 40 people to the service.
The six-week series addressing Life’s Major continues this Sunday with a message focusing in on radical transformation. Moving from last Sunday’s message of “Life is Good,” Pojen will share “Life is Revolution.” The service will be on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.
If you are unable to make it to the church in Bartlett but would like to join a Zoom session, please contact the church for a link to join virtually. The following week, Aug. 15, the series will continue with the issue of “Life is Healing.” The church welcomes everyone to come and share in creating a Life Tapestry of meaning.
Last week’s service also proved to be a wonderful opportunity for friends to come together and reunite as they celebrated the occasion to share in a spiritual service with Rev. Pojen Lee and reconnect with neighbors and friends.
Gail E. Prelli
Bartlett
