To the editor:
Yup, everything is just great under the Biden presidency. Everything is on the rise: hundreds of thousands of undocumented, illegal, COVID-ridden aliens crossing our southern border every month.
Inflation is certainly making great strides as it climbs ever upwards. Everyone enjoying those higher gas and grocery prices? Unemployment continues to stay at higher than usual rates thanks to record-breaking federal and state "relief."
You can forget about this tourist season if you were expecting an economic rebound. There aren't any workers to "service" anyone. Why work when you can have an extended gov't funded vacation? Crime is rising at unheard of levels all over the country thanks to "Defund the Police" policies and budgets.
But who needs rules anymore as long as we have "equity"? I love obeying the law while others pick and choose what laws they will follow. How about our incoherent, inconsistent, contradictory foreign policies? Cuba? Israel? China? Afghanistan? Any takers?
And finally, one of my favorites; Being called an unsophisticated, deplorable, "white supremacist/racist" because I don't buy into the Democrats, CRT, BLM, Marxist agenda that his administration is hurdling toward with complete abandon.
Thanks 'Ole Joe! It's all on you to embrace and own.
Franklin Stephenson
Bridgton, Maine
