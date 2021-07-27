To the editor:
Let’s talk about, “The Big Lie.”
What can we say at this point that would ever make a Democrat even consider their Party has become the New Democrat/Communist/Socialist Party of America, and the purveyor of the biggest lie in our history?
With every passing day since that infamous 2020 election, it becomes apparent that the the Democratic Party is bound and determined to fundamentally transform America into a more perfect Socialist republic.
Since the inauguration, there has not been a single executive order, policy decision or piece of legislation that hasn’t had a negative impact on our economy, social fabric or political framework of the country.
And now, only after seeing the most recent poll results, the "Party of the People" has suddenly realized they have gone too far and are now in panic mode. It seems that a majority of Americans don’t like being referred to as “domestic terrorists” or “insurrectionists,” and have legitimate concerns about the integrity of our elections.
And now, the president, you know the “Uniter,” just shouted that those that would insist on election reform are worse than the southern Confederates of the Civil War. Why? Because we the people demand a voting process with honesty, integrity, and accountability?
How completely and totally irresponsible and untruthful can you get?
Who is the big liar now?
Franklin Stephenson
Bridgton, Maine
