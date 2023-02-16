To the editor:

Many are of the opinion that President Joe Biden delivered the worst and most divisive State of the Union Address in history last week. In fact, the fallout has shocked Washington to its foundation. But don’t take my word for it, the numbers are in. Viewership for Biden’s 72-minute State of the Union Address dropped 28 percent from last year and won the distinction of having the second smallest audience in more than 30 years.

