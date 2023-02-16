Many are of the opinion that President Joe Biden delivered the worst and most divisive State of the Union Address in history last week. In fact, the fallout has shocked Washington to its foundation. But don’t take my word for it, the numbers are in. Viewership for Biden’s 72-minute State of the Union Address dropped 28 percent from last year and won the distinction of having the second smallest audience in more than 30 years.
No State of the Union speech in memory ever featured a president lying to the extent Biden did and, more often than not, for the purpose of deliberately provoking a reaction from the other party. Putting all that aside, my question is what is the president going to do about the national debt?
From what I heard in his address, his plans are to continue making it worse, much worse. Our beloved homeland is already drowning in debt. If something is not done, very soon, the downhill slope will get much steeper. As of today, our country’s debt exceeds more than $31.4 trillion dollars.
If you take into consideration all federal government debt, including future costs of retirement, Social security, Medicaid and Medicare and hundreds, and I mean hundreds, of socialistic giveaway programs, the true total figure of all government debt, is much higher, perhaps as much as $100 trillion. Yet, the total value of our federal government’s assets equals less than $7 trillion dollars. How will we ever dig ourselves out of such a quagmire? The answer is, we can’t, it’s impossible.
If we continue to print fake, toilet paper money, with nothing backing it, and passing socialistic legislation costing trillions of dollars, like Uncle Joe has championed, several times, during his first two years, we will soon become another Venezuela.
As of today, the interest alone on the federal debt, will cost American taxpayers a minimum of $1.2 trillion dollars every year, far, far into the foreseeable future. On a daily basis, that means a minimum of $3 billion dollars each and every day.
Current federal spending already on the books, will add another $2 trillion dollars to the national debt, increasing the total debt to almost $34 trillion dollars by 2024.
To demonstrate how much money that is, it has been determined, if a stack of freshly printed 100-dollar bills, placed one upon the other, totaling $34 trillion dollars, the stack would reach the height of 19,500 miles.
The federal debt ceiling has already been increased some 87 times. Each and every time that happens, the situation gets worse. What will you do to make certain it does not happen again this year, or any time in the near future? I hope you fully understand that we are speaking about the future of the greatest country that has ever existed on this earth. Doesn’t that scare you just a little?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.