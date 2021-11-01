To the editor:
In President Joe Biden's America people say this is my body, my choice for abortions, but the same logic won't apply to vaccinations. You need a vaccination ID card to enter many businesses and events, but no voter ID card is needed to vote. Liberals call it voter oppression.
If your students know your political affiliation you have failed as a teacher. Teachers are there to help students think for themselves not to think like you, and the CRT is so wrong I can't believe we are fighting if teachers are telling the truth in history class.
in Biden's America vaccines are so safe and effective that you are mandated to get them for a disease that is so deadly that you have to be tested to see if you have it.
Joe leaves guns, ammo and helicopters in Afghanistan and wants to take them away from law-abiding citizens. Yes, Joe, we have "Built Back Better'' the Taliban.
It is not the government's job to protect my health. It is their job to protect my rights. It is my job to protect my health. 'When you trade liberty for safety you end up losing both.
At no time in history have the people forcing others in compliance been the good guys. When 13 dead marines gets less media coverage than the George Floyd incident we have a problem.
Joe's radical plan want to weaponize the IRS to monitor transactions over $600 is an outreach of government. Back in 1968, anyone could buy a gun in the mail. Democrats said that would create fraud. They said you must buy a gun in person and show an ID but now it is ok to vote by mail, all the time China has a sub-sonic weapon that can't be seen on radar. Only in Biden's America.
Frank Evitts
Madison
