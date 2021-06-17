To the editor:
Full disclosure: I am not sure where I am from. The Navy moved me around for a career, and I am lucky and blessed enough to have a second home in Conway for over 20 years. I come here to relax.
To read The Conway Daily Sun lately, and to follow the laws recently passed by the town would lead one to believe that the town of Conway hates Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut (and the people “from” those places).
The town of Conway and those property owners eligible to vote (many property owners are not eligible to vote … nearly half) have enacted laws to punish the “others” with fees and property use restrictions imposed upon those deemed not “from here.”
As a result, Fryeburg now hates Conway. So therefore Conway now hates Fryeburg. Fascinating! It does not end here.
Some people hate Donald Trump. Some people hate Joe Biden. Some people hate the stupid people who voted for Donald Trump; while others hate the stupid people who voted for Joe Biden. Is there a trend here?
There are those who hate people who don’t clean up after their dog. And, naturally there are folks who hate the pompous aristocrats who expect others to clean up after their dog.
Some hate loud vehicles. Others think it is the sound of freedom. Some hate people that eat meat; others eat a diet just like mom who lived to be a hundred, and never understood what she was doing wrong and why it was somebody else’s business. Maybe we all need to take a breath. 21st century problems to be sure. Perhaps “Don’t tread on me” is turning into “Don’t tread near me.”
Frank Balantic
Center Conway second-home owner
