To the editor:
With health-care access on the line, we need to re-elect Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Nov. 3. Among other qualities she is committed to strengthening the Affordable Care Act and protecting Granite Staters with pre-existing conditions.
Sen. Shaheen is leading bipartisan efforts to protect that Affordable Care Act, to reduce health care costs, and to expand access to quality care.
• When the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Shaheen led the bipartisan effort to block it, saving protections for more than 572,000 Granite Staters with pre-existing conditions. Sen. Shaheen has also worked across the aisle on legislation to end surprise medical billing, to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and to get cheaper generic prescription drugs to market.
• During the pandemic, Sen. Shaheen helped secure tens of millions of dollars for New Hampshire’s health care providers to ensure they have the PPE and the resources to care for patients and to keep frontline workers safe. She has also called to expand telehealth, which helps Granite Staters, especially those in rural areas, safely access care from home.
In the middle of a pandemic, Corky Messner wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act and supports anti-health care Supreme Court justices. He once suggested that people without insurance just go to the emergency room for health care. He has also repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus, spread anti-vaccine propaganda, and opposed state aid for New Hampshire to respond to the pandemic.
More than ever, New Hampshire needs a senator we can count on to protect access to health care, and Sen. Shaheen has shown us time and time again that she puts Granite Staters first. I urge you to re-elect Shaheen.
Frances Strayer
Center Sandwich
