To the editor:
I took the opportunity to attend a political event last week on West Side Road in North Conway. There was a rally for a political candidate as well as a protest and rally by supporters of his opponents. Both sides were well represented and there was boisterous exchange at times from both sides.
What was important to me was that I could participate and express my views safely because the local and state police as well as federal Secret Service were in attendance. They were managing both sides clearly with the goal of keeping everyone safe including the politician, his supporters and those of his opponents.
Each group had a permitted side of the road to be on, park on and put signs on. The police deftly assisted people to stay where they were allowed and directed them to move along when they were supposed to. They took the time to explain the whys and wherefores of their directives. They did their job well and managed with patience and kindness the few instances when their directions were questioned. For that I am most thankful.
We are lucky to have police who are members of our communities and who, when they are on the job, function so well as peace keepers. Theirs is a tough job. We need them and I for one want to shout out my support and confidence in our police forces. When done well, trained, racially and culturally professional policing maintains the wise restraints that keep us safe and free to voice our opinions in a democracy.
Eve Klotz
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.