To the editor:
School’s kinda cool
It goes until May
I like math and reading
So it’s worth the stay
Eat lunch at 12:30
Go home at 3
I think this place really
Has lots for me
I get home and pet pooch
And then take a shower
When day comes to an end
I feel much power
From all this I’ve learned
And making a new friend
I always get sad
When school comes to an end
Evan Muir, age 10
Silver Lake
