To the editor:

School’s kinda cool

It goes until May

I like math and reading

So it’s worth the stay

Eat lunch at 12:30

Go home at 3

I think this place really

Has lots for me

I get home and pet pooch

And then take a shower

When day comes to an end

I feel much power

From all this I’ve learned

And making a new friend

I always get sad

When school comes to an end

Evan Muir, age 10

Silver Lake

