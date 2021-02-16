To the editor:
He's baaack! George Cleveland's return to the WMWV airwaves is just great! Reminds me of a little ditty from 1976 by John Sebastian, "Welcome Back." After his stellar performance at the Gibson Center, George brings his Lovin' Spoonful to the News. Semper Eadem.
Evan Lucy
Center Conway
