To the editor:
Once again, attending a meeting Thursday evening of the SAU 9 School Board it was apparent from the beginning that we were being presented with a fait accompli. The board had already decided that masks were not going to be optional but compulsory for all students attending class.
So sitting on the 50-yard line, to the right were the masked attendees who in their own mind represented “science”, and to my left sat dedicated parents who articulated their responsibilities as parents concerned for the health and safety of their children.
The masked “science” folks spent most of their time talking about themselves and how much smarter they were from the rest of us. Their narcissistic socio-pathology failed against the wave of common sense demonstrated by parents. As one articulate parent said, ”We pay you to educate our children and it is our responsibility to provide for the health of our children.”
No one of the board had apparently availed themselves of the summer camp programs of the Conway Rec Department where hundreds of students spent the whole summer with others from across New England, all unmasked, and zero cases of COIVD-19 virus infections.
So, an example of Sic Semper Tyrannis.
Eugene M. Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.