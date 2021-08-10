To the editor:
The meeting of the Conway School Board this past Monday evening was a refreshing example of dedicated mothers who were there to protect their children.
Mothers who had already risked their lives in giving birth to new life were there doing what all mothers do, protecting their children from the dangers of having to be masked in class.
School board members need to be reminded of what a corrected Ben Sirach said centuries ago. ”Let us now praise famous women, and the mothers who bore us.”
Recently in the past century, Kipling wrote, ”The female of the species is more deadly than the male.” Do not misjudge dedicated mothers who are strong, articulate, and will risk anything to protect their children. A scientific demonstration of the dangers of asphyxiation was clear and convincing.
So where to we go from here? All school board members are elected and can be fired at will. We the people through taxation fund the scheme which is supposed to educate children and not asphyxiate them.
Eugene M. Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.