Two decades ago, chief executive officers of unrelated companies, General Electric and Coca-cola, expressed what the most important responsibility of a chief executive officer — increase shareholder value. Jack Welch and Roberto Goizueta, expressed this concept. Increase shareholder value and you hire more workers, make more products and enrich shareholders.
One has to look at only one page in the annual reports sent out by companies. What if one invested $100 in a company? What is it worth in five or 10 years?
Those who manage retirement plans, pension plans and church funds should only invest in companies that return profits to the plans. The recent bank failures were largely due to irresponsible managers who foolishly invested in diversity, inclusiveness and equity. Invest in DIE and your plans and banks die (fail.)
The same applies to presidents and parties. Waste money in nonsense and your country fails. Inflation, mass shootings and unsafe inner cities result. Corruption corrupts, absolute corruption corrupts absolutely.
As my father said to me, “Never spend more than you make, never let the sun set on an unpaid bill, avoid debt.”
Do not enslave yourself to debt. The goods of the earth are only for your temporary use, take care of them and pass them on in better condition than you received them. These are lessons our corrupt leaders will never learn.
