To the editor:
The recent decision of the New Hampshire Executive Council to not have any contracts with Planned Parenthood was a wise decision.
The four of the five councilors need to be commended for not having anything to do with an organization which exists to promote and practice abortion. Planned Parenthood deceives the public by stating they exist to provide reproductive services for women.
Far from the truth. Planned Parenthood conveniently locates itself in large inner city sections where the overwhelming majority are Blacks and other minorities. Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, had as her goal the elimination of dark-skinned people. She preceded the Nazis in their advocacy of racial purity.
Planned Parenthood competes with physicians, all of whom can provide Pap smears, breast examinations and mammography. What if the patient is poor and cannot afford a physician’s fee? The solution is simple — provide the service gratis.
Remember, always be kind to the poor, for each poor person is related to someone rich. They will (the poor) refer to a physician a group of patients who will gladly pay his fee with their credit cards.
Eugene M. Long Jr., M.D.
Eaton
