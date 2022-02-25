To the editor:

On war: Pray share with your readers these observations which are known to be true by me.

War is the second worst calamity to befall mankind, only to be exceeded by defeat in war. The policy of containment expressed by George Keenan successfully contained Soviet expansion in the Cold War.

NATO, the best crafted alliance in history, stood up to the Warsaw Pact and protected western democratic states and newly freed Eastern European democracies.

Now with the new Hitler, Putin, the challenge is once more upon us.

One wonders if the ravishing wolves of tyranny — China, Iran, North Korea — will also judge an American president as weak.

The war on energy and fossil fuels by an incompetent president, brought all of the current challenges to the world stage.

What say you?

Eugene M. Long Jr., M.D.

Eaton

