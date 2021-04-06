To the editor:
It is amazing that the current occupant of the White House has never had a job in the private sector. No wonder he fails to recognize the dignity and worth a person has when he or she has a job.
Unaware, obviously he does not care. Neither he nor his person entrusted with observing the chaos on our Southern border has made a single visit to see first hand what reporters and the American public have hidden from their eyes.
What you do not know, how can it hurt you? We do know what every common sense American knows is that the occupier of the White House Biden is a fraud and a fake, and a disgrace to his church, his family and our country.
Eugene M.Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
