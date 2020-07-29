To the editor:
The article about recreation spots being overrun with visitors caught my attention. As I drove up River Street in North Conway last weekend I saw several cars parked next to “No Parking” signs. I wondered if the ability to read was still a requirement for a driver’s license.
While I’m at the keyboard, I feel compelled to dispel a myth. I’m sorry to say that the trash fairy does not exist. This may come as a shock to some, but trash left on the side of the road or at parking spaces does not magically disappear when the sun goes down. I did see one parking lot that had a pile of cans and wrappers neatly stacked as if waiting for the trash fairy to appear. It was picked up eventually by a good neighbor. I thank that unknown individual.
While autumn leaves in Camelot are magically driven away by the wind at night, the trash on the roadsides remains for someone to pick up.
Ernie Hiscox
Bartlett
