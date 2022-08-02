To the editor:

Who remembers the glorious days of early 2020? Weren’t those great times? Everyone was healthy, wealthy and wise. Most importantly, gas prices were as low as they had been in 20 years. Of course, that was due to the Trump Virus that was killing tens of thousands of people a week, ground the economy to a halt and drove demand for gasoline into a ditch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.