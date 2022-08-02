Who remembers the glorious days of early 2020? Weren’t those great times? Everyone was healthy, wealthy and wise. Most importantly, gas prices were as low as they had been in 20 years. Of course, that was due to the Trump Virus that was killing tens of thousands of people a week, ground the economy to a halt and drove demand for gasoline into a ditch.
Now, low gas prices might seem like a silver lining in an otherwise grim time. But, to Exxon/Mobile, BP and the Saudi royal family low demand for oil was the real tragedy. How could the Saudis spend millions to put on golf tournaments at the former president's privately-owned golf course if oil is trading at $25/barrel? Like any good capitalist, Trump got to work colluding with OPEC to cut the production of oil to match the low demand.
This is where Mohammed bin Salman, Exxon and BP saw their silver lining. Demand for oil and gas surged back but they had all agreed to limit production for two years.
Now they can charge you and I more and more and more for gasoline while keeping their production costs low, knowing that all oil producers had colluded to do the same.
Exxon reported $17.9 billion in profits in just the first three months of 2022,ddd or $198,888,888.89 in profit every day for the last three months. We don’t really know what Saudi profits are but be sure it’s more.
The big reason we’ve seen gas prices drop a bit in the last few weeks is that President Joe Biden let that agreement lapse, letting the free market control gas prices again. Next time you fill up, keep that in mind. Let’s Go Brandon.
