Yet another slaughter in a tiny town at a dance hall for a teenager’s birthday party.
At almost the same time, the governor of New Hampshire (elected three times, so the people of New Hampshire certainly think Chris Sununu is an excellent governor) was speaking to the National Rifle Association and deep-pocketed money people about how New Hampshire will continue to fight the NRA’s fight to protect guns and gun rights.
The people at the top could do something. They choose not to. AR-15 type of guns were once very controlled. The Supreme Court, in its infinite wisdom, ruled on this issue and opened Pandora’s box. And here we are. There are millions of these guns out there.
There should be a way to stop selling these guns so that young men do not have access to them. If there is the will, there will be a way.
I do believe in the “rule of law,” so lets have all those smart lawyers find a way to write a law that works. Just thinking out loud; I wonder what it would take for the “pro gun” senators to deal with this issue? Just think about that …
Something must change! This slaughter is just getting worse! Are we really going to let our legislators not deal with this? Is the leadership of this country, just going to continue to say “there is nothing we can do?
As for Gov. Sununu. I would not vote for him for dog catcher, never mind as our president.
