To the editor:
I think we are spending way too much of our limited energy on Donald Trump. He lost. There will be plenty of court cases ahead, and on and on it will go. But there are many extremely important issues that we “regular people” should be paying attention to.
Here are just a couple that matter to me: Education might be No. 1. New Hampshire has a declining population and school enrollments. How many private schools can we support? Gov. Sununu and Education Commissioner Edelblut want many more.
The underlying issue is where does the money come from? State government sends money to the towns for education, right? But where does that money come from? Most is sent by the towns to the state from room and meals taxes and town property taxes. The state isn’t providing much of anything.
The town’s public schools are mostly fixed costs — buildings, staff, transportation, etc. The money sent to private schools is taken from public schools. This matters. We should be talking about this as it affects everyone. I am not against special schools, but in a state of a little more than a million residents, just how many private schools does the state need?
Another topic I believe should be discussed, is how the current Republican-led government is “downshifting” costs to the counties and towns. The Republicans will brag that the state has lowered taxes (on businesses) and have reduced the state budget. Sure, but that is just moving those costs to the county and towns.
There so many other issues that we should be discussing. I would dearly love to see some letters from names I don’t recognize.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
