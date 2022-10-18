To the editor:
The crazy season of political attack ads is upon us. Everyday we are deluged with glossy mailers and big newspaper ads where people tell us not to trust their opponent. If we believed them all, we would never vote for anyone.
When politicians tell us they intend to do something we need to believe them, especially when that is the opposite of what voters have supported. We all know, Conway voters overwhelmingly passed an ordinance banning short-term rentals, as we have seen so much of our residential housing converted into these units, changing the character of our residential neighborhoods. We all know last year’s SB 249, cosponsored by our Sen. Jeb Bradley, was intended to remove our ability to regulate local zoning. Sometimes they have made mistakes, and we all know of zoning ordinances that have gone too far one way or the other. Revisiting decisions on a local level is the way to correct such issues.
Removing our local authority to pass zoning ordinances is an extreme solution. A “compromise” that removes our right to govern ourselves — like Sen. Bradley advocated in his Jan. 27 editorial — is a capitulation to those who would take away our rights. Nor is this the only example. “Compromise” on abortion has cost N.H. women their reproductive rights. “Compromise” on provisional ballots has undermined the secret ballot and our democracy. “Compromise” on divisive concepts means our teachers live in fear of lawsuits.
Expensive glossy mailers and colorful ads praising awards from years ago are a distraction keeping you from seeing the obvious: Sen. Bradley is not listening to the voters, and he is using his money to perform magic tricks so you won’t notice. We need a senator who does listen, and who won’t “compromise” the interests of our citizens. That is why I support Dr. Bill Marsh for Senate.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
