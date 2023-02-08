To the editor:
There are several issues of serious importance to Conway right now and for our future. I am just an ordinary member of the community, and while I’m not from here, Conway has been my home for over 18 years and I plan to stay put.
To the editor:
In no particular order or importance: Bathrooms in North Conway village. It is my understanding that this issue has just gone away — there is no funding for public bathrooms moving forward.
And yet there are so many people and cars in North Conway Village that we need paid parking? I am not opposed to paid parking if it was to pay for bathrooms. And, who knows, with all the new hotels that have been built in the past year, perhaps the issue is real, but then, so is the need for public toilets.
I believe that many Conway people might be confused and think there will be old-fashioned parking meters.That is not the case, but with only two kiosks I believe the walk to the kiosk might be a “thing” for some folks. As I understand it, the issue for paid parking is to generate income for the town.
On the face of it, I get that. But, my opinion is that there are several areas where the town of Conway could save significant amounts of money, though doing so would affect several of the sacred cows of Conway.
Since long before I moved here, Conway has had too many grammar schools. We will not need all the school space we have as long as we do not address the housing issue. We could reduce costs well over a $1 million every year, and spend the money in other areas by closing the smallest school. We could consolidate the five fire departments and the water and sewer precincts.
The idea of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” — well, it is broken and there are better, less costly ways of doing things.
I truly believe that the Conway selectmen are good people, doing their best to serve the town, and I tip my hat to them. At least the board chose to put the bathroom bill on the town warrant last year.
They have not chosen to do the same for the parking issue. I do not understand this based on the past. I believe it’s time for some new, perhaps younger citizens to step up and run for office.
Please attend the deliberative session for the town on March 6, and for the schools on March 8. Your voice matters. If you are new here and a registered voter, even if you are not registered, do so. Come and get involved.
Ellin Leonard
Center Conway
