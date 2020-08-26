To the editor:
Like everyone here, I am trying to be very careful regarding COVID-19. However, I believe that there are other issues just as important that are not being discussed. One of them for me at least, is climate change and the environment in general.
Because I am mostly an optimist I believe that sooner or later the scientists will find a vaccine for COVID-19 that will protect us. But the environment will continue to get worse, much worse, if we do not address it in really dramatic ways.
As the human population continues to grow, humans will continue to go into the far reaches of remote parts of the earth and more viruses will be released into the world. COVID-19 is just the start of what could be way, way worse.
In my opinion, we need to do everything we can to stop the use of fossil fuels, we need to stop providing subsidies for the development of fossil fuel, fracked gas, coal and oil. We need to provide subsidies for green and renewable energy instead.
This gets me to my favorite topic: Money in elections.
I am voting for Andru Kolinsky in gubernatorial primary. The reasons are simple; his stand on environmental issues, and, he has not taken corporate money. He believes in fairness. He is a very smart guy. I also believe that how we fund state government needs some “hard thinking.” How will COVID-19 effect our taxes?
No one likes property taxes, still we have to have them. I believe that New Hampshire is not the same as it was 50 years ago. It’s time to take a look at that. I don’t know the answers, but isn’t it worth a conversation?
Last, I would like to add just one comment regarding the current governor. He comes across well on the tube, radio, and I even think he has done his best to “thread the needle” regarding COVID-10. But he is a Trump loyalist, for starters, and that is a big problem in my opinion. And, he vetoed 50 some odd bills, most of which were bipartisan. Time to reassess.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
