To the editor:
After reading the Sun, I feel I have to respond and add my two cents. Beyond the simple fact that the building and the windows are only 15 years old, I find it difficult to believe that these windows failed all at once, I’m thinking that there must have been indications of issues for some time.
So, I would like to ask, how long has this issue been happening? What about warranty? Who was the installer? I have no doubt that the school board must have answers to these questions and I would like to hear them.
Next, the very idea of a project of a million dollars and not going out to bid, is totally not acceptable from my perspective. I do not have any special skills regarding building construction, except that I have been a home owner for a long time. Always get at least three quotes. Always. For crying out loud.
And, sometimes the lowest price is not the best value.
All those little things matter, including the quality of the installation. Last, spending the money on an engineer is money well spent. It seems to me, that something went way wrong 15 years ago, maybe its too late to do anything about that, but for heaven’s sake, get it right this time, and don’t rush.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
Conway Municipal Budget Committee
