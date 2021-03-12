To the editor:
I feel that because I am 76 and a native of New Hampshire I have to say something about how the paper handled the news (at least at first) of this sexual assault case.
First, I just watched a movie on Netflix “Moxie.” I want to strongly encourage you to watch it. I would also like to tell you that at 15 I was assaulted and didn’t tell at the time, because I knew that I would not be believed.
Two years later it came out (it’s a long story) because he continued his behavior with younger and younger girls...and I need to tell you that nothing was done. He had been doing this for years, but it would have been “bad for the town’s image.”
Another example, I went to school with a girl impregnated by her birth father. People knew and nothing happened. It’s really sad that 60 years have gone by, and we just want to live in denial.
Student athletes, should not get special treatment. I’m asking, what if this situation involved a Black, or a boy not popular?
It just makes me soooo mad, that in 2021, we are too embarrassed to deal with this in an upfront and honest way. I think Kennett has a problem and the parents need to confront this, and the students as well.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
