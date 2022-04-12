Everyone is talking about the price of gas. As someone who remembers well the first time gas costs went over the top back in the 70s, it’s not anything new. We have a capitalist system, so that means when there is short supply, and demand is high, the price goes up. I have always tried to buy gas at the lowest price I could, and always tried to buy not in Conway, where the price is always higher — LOL.
This increase is just the market economy doing what it does. That is sell at the highest price possible. If we want the price to fall, just stop buying, This is true for virtually everything.
Things are worth only what we are willing to pay for them. Just stop buying. It’s that simple. Or in terms of gasoline, buy a vehicle that gets great gas mileage. Stop buying those Sherman tank SUVs. Which gets me to the environment.
If you have children or grandchildren, are you not very concerned about the environment? If not I believe you should be. Petroleum must be right at the top of the list regarding the environment. If we want change, we, that’s all of us regular people, have to demand our government acts. Now. It needs to stop subsidizing oil, and, yes, it should subsidize solar and wind.
Conway leadership needs to be looking into how we going to get lots of charging stations in the near future. Conway should install even more solar and wind. And just a last thought, when you vote on Tuesday and next November, think about where all the money is coming from for all those very expensive campaigns. It’s from corporations, a topic for another day.
