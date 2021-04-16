To the editor:
On Saturday, May 15, Tamworth will hold the deliberative session of Town Meeting at 1 p.m. We would like to urge Tamworth residents to support Warrant Article 30.
Article 30 is a petitioned article (signed by 75 Tamworth residents) that would urge the N.H. General Court and state Legislature to ensure each vote counts equally. Every 10 years, the N.H. House and Senate have the responsibility of drawing up new voting districts based on census data. We want this redistricting process to be nonpartisan and transparent with open public meetings.
The town of Tamworth is one of an expected 75-100 municipalities with petitions or resolutions underway for the N.H. Resolution for Nonpartisan Fair Redistricting. So far, 45 towns have held meetings and have voted in favor of this resolution, including Conway and Meredith.
Find out more about fair redistricting at Open Democracy NH’s website: opendemocracynh.org/fairmaps
Ellen Farnum and Gabrielle Watson
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.