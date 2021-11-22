To the editor:
Both Republican and Democratic voters in N.H. should be dismayed and outraged at the recent congressional map proposed by the House Special Committee on redistricting. This plan would destroy the competitive congressional districts in our state. The proposed map would not only transfer 75 towns to a new district, but would create two highly partisan, clearly gerrymandered districts.
These changes directly affect us, as the new map splits Carroll County. Under this plan, Wolfeboro, Tuftonboro and Moultonborough would remain in District 1. The rest of us would move to District 2.
Over the past 140 years both District 1 and District 2 have historically swung between Republican representation and Democratic representation. This is a good thing, as candidates must appeal to voters with diverse ideas. Competitive districts also bring out the very best candidates.
The House Special Committee on Redistricting could have kept the former competitive map with only minor adjustments to accommodate the new population numbers. Instead by a vote of 8 to 7, the committee approved this gerrymandered solution, and will present it to the entire House of Representatives for a vote in January.
Please contact your local representatives and ask them to vote against this plan. It shortchanges both parties and hurts democracy. Gov. Chris Sununu can also help keep districts fair: ask him to veto this plan.
Ellen Farnum
Tamworth
