To the editor:
This is something that has been bothering me all summer. Instead of the town of peace and Eaton welcomes you it should say, “Think as I think. If you don’t I will call your house dilapidated or call certain groups names.”
Stop shoving your belief on other people. I have had many visitors from other states this summer and they say to me what is wrong with the town of Eaton? My answer is I wish I knew.
Ellen Evitts
Madison
