To the editor:
My family’s home in Madison is our greatest treasure. It is the source of wonderful memories and experiences. It brings our family together in so many ways. When we are not able to be there we rent our home out to others who are carefully screened.
There is a lot of misinformation circulating about short-term rentals right now, unfortunately, and I’d like to address some of them from our experience.
Since we purchased our home, we have extensively upgraded both the house and property and continue to do so; our home has improved the community of Madison. We hire all local tradesmen/women and pay them well. We have established positive relationships with these lovely people and continue to work with them. We advertise locally owned businesses in our home which our guests support, financially. We provide our guests with gifts that include locally made products. Our home is not a starter home (not affordable housing) and we pay our property taxes without stressing our schools.
Of course, there are those who are not responsible renters of their homes but so many of us deeply care about our communities. Like most things in life, we need to have an approach that allows for flexibility so that our communities can benefit from responsible owners and still provide regulations for those who are not, as the SB 249 bill will establish.
This is a complex issue and we should avoid an oversimplified, black-and-white response to these issues and consider those of us who are striving to respect, protect and invest in the towns we love.
Elizabeth Wade
Madison
