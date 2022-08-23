To the editor:
Primaries for state and national offices will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13. The service of all who support our voting process is respected and appreciated.
To the editor:
Primaries for state and national offices will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13. The service of all who support our voting process is respected and appreciated.
This is the time to ask candidates about their priorities if elected. We’ve read many letters and articles covering education funding, health care access, lack of affordable housing, long-range needs to manage rubbish disposal, the impacts of tourism on our towns and public services and business development.
Business development has been on my mind after reading news reports on the proceedings of the N.H. Executive Council. Item 6 at their March 23 meeting approved a financial package through the N.H. Business Finance Authority, backing a $16 million loan to SigSauer Inc to develop the “SIGExperience Center, “a new state-of-the-art, 40,000 square foot facility that brings the SIG brand to life in an ... immersive way.” The Experience Center opened in July 2022.
To be clear, the loan is not from state funds, but the state does guarantee these loans. My concern: SigSauer is a multimillion-dollar international business in its own right. If it wants to create a SIGExperience Center on its own dime, that’s its prerogative. It should not do so with the help and blessing of the state of New Hampshire, at a time when there are serious questions about aggressive marketing of firearm, and aggressive lobbying to shield that from oversight.
Are there no other ventures wanting to offer goods or services, such as food, housing, child care, tutoring, health care or counseling? Are there no businesses developing activities for tourists and N.H. residents such as walking trails, fishing clubs and community sports?
Please ask your candidates to explain their priorities and vision for New Hampshire.
Elizabeth McCarthy
Tamworth
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.