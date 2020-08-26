To the editor:
Make sure you count in the Census 2020 by phoning in your information or completing an online form by the end of September.
I received no census form in March nor did anyone call at my door. So I phoned the state census office in Concord, and they told me to call (844) 330 2020, which I did.
In just 10 minutes a competent census operator took all my information and gave me a registration number in return. That is all it took. You can also go online at 2020census.gov to complete your information. New Hampshire must not be undercounted so call or go online today to complete your census form.
Elizabeth Gillette
Ossipee
