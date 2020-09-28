To the editor:
I read the Saturday article in the Daily Sun with an attached photo of Quddus Snyder in a mooning position in front of the Lobster Trap during Donald Trump, Jr’s rally.
Then I read per the responding police officer “this does not meet the statutory requirements of indecent exposure or lewdness because it was the individual’s buttocks. Under RSA 645:1, a person must expose his or genitals.”
So does this mean his genitalia aren’t big enough? Everything about Quddus is about him; ergo, his inflated sense of self.
Elizabeth F. Kelsea
North Conway
