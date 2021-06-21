To the editor:
I have been reading the opinions on the STR issues. When all is said and done, and after the dust settles, there will be no winners.
I am lucky in that there are no STRs near me. I do have a brother who at one time had a second home that he did rent out. I actually stayed there many times and it led to me buying my own home and living here permanently. I don't regret the decision, no matter the good and the not so good that life throws at one.
We need some concrete rules in place, whether it be consent to rent formalities or regulations for STRs. Behaviors last year brought things to a head.
These short term rentals are in residentially zoned areas, not mixed use nor commercial. This is a huge point. The majority of the people living in these neighborhoods live here all year round, for many years, and like me, have invested money, sweat and tears in their homes. They deserved quiet enjoyment of their work. These people also don't not want visitors; on the contrary, many work in the hospitality industry.
I feel badly for those who rent out their properties themselves and carefully screen those that use their property on holiday; my brother was one of those owners. I feel badly for those for whom it is not an ideal situation to stay at a hotel, motel, B&B and other more "commercially" zoned properties. In the mix, however, are the third party travel agents of vacation housing such as Airbnb, VRBO, etc.
They get their commissions by getting the properties rented. They have no stake in the neighborhoods and so screening is not a priority. I don't feel sorry for those who have zero stake except that as an investment. I don't begrudge them investing to improve their assets; I do question their right to do so on the backs of those who have homes here. Again, we are not talking about commercial or mixed used zoned areas; we are talking about residentially zoned areas.
The town must take a concrete stand and develop regulations for STRs in residentially zoned areas. Year-round homeowners, people who rent with an eye to becoming permanent residents, and investors have a right to clarity where they stand. Kicking the can down the road will do nothing but create bad feelings for all. The key word in all of this is residential. I understand the feeling of, "It is my property I bought and I have the right to do what I want with my property." You do, but within the constraints of the zoning laws.
It is not a case of winners or losers; it is a case of clarity and a restoration of peaceful existence at home. We welcome visitors! We live in a wonderful place and love to share what we are blessed with. What residents simply want is a courtesy and respect for those who live here year round. If we can get clarity on STRs, that will come and all will be at peace and happy.
Elizabeth Carleton
Conway
